Drona Aviation enters European market with educational kit for students

Drona Aviation provides a wide range of drone starter kits under brand Pluto Drones, along with dedicated tutorials, open source coding, and various drone accessories, on their website.

Drona Aviation, a startup, designing and manufacturing drones for education expand their footprints in the international market. The startup aims to create awareness around drones amongst young curious minds. Apart from India, the company is present in America, Africa, Middle East and recently entered the European market. With this expansion they are eyeing an increase in market share by 20 percent. The startup has already raised funding from the angel round of approximately 65 lakh in 2017.

Generally the commercial drones are heavily used in defence sector, weather monitoring, hazard control, geospatial surveys, and anti-aircraft target practice. The India drones market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.23 percent during 2023-2028. But one segment that is witnessing a good growth is the drone training and education service market. This particular sector is forecasted to grow to about 349 million dollars in 2030.

Recently STEM education has received a lot of attention and it is one of the key factors supporting the drone technology market growth in the education sector. Also, the growing investments by numerous startups and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in drone technology due to the easing of the eligible annual sales bracket for drones and drone components are also fuelling the market.

Dinesh Sain, Co-Founder Drona Aviation said, “We all know the drone industry is going to grow leaps and bounds, one can see the way drones are getting easily assimilated in regular life. Also, due to growth in AI and ML, this sector will see major investments. It is the right time to introduce children to the world of drones. Keeping the same in mind we have created a line of products in the drone category, and are focussing on the expanding market of school and college students, tinkerers and professional outfits."

With government support, the drone industry is all set to reach new heights. In the commercial sector, there are Indian companies that are creating a mark at international level. Now it is time for the sector to leave its footprints in the education domain.