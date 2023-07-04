CNBC TV18
If ED's powers not reigned in, no one will be safe in country: M3M counsel Harish Salve to SC

By Ashmit Kumar  Jul 4, 2023 8:23:49 PM IST (Published)

Harish Salve along with Senior Advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, was representing Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, directors of Delhi NCR based M3M real estate developers, in a case filed by them. 

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, on behalf of directors of realty group M3M, launched a scathing attack on arrest powers of the Enforcement Directorate. Salve pleaded before the top court that ED had been given drastic power and if not reined in by the courts, no one will be safe in the country.

Salve argued that ED had proceeded to arrest the directors when they had been cooperating. Arresting while the accused are cooperating points towards powers that need to be reined in, he added.
X