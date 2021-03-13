  • SENSEX
Draft ecommerce policy: Players cannot be partial to any sellers

Updated : March 13, 2021 04:22 PM IST

An e-Commerce operator operating in marketplace or hybrid mode shall manage its relationship with sellers on its platform in an agnostic manner and without being partial to any of its sellers.
A meeting is underway on Saturday under the chairmanship of Secretary, DPIIT to discuss the revised draft.
The policy covers all modes of e-commerce; i.e., inventory, marketplace and hybrid model.
Published : March 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST

