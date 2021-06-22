Home

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in US

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Dr Reddy's Icosapent Ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in a bottle count size of 120's count. It is approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, used to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients, in the US market. The company has launched Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in 1 gram strength after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.
    Dr Reddy's Icosapent Ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in a bottle count size of 120's count. It is approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
    Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.14 percent lower at Rs 5,272.05 apiece on the BSE.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
