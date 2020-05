Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Srikakulam unit. The EIR indicates closure of the audit while the inspection classification of this facility is determined as No Action Initiated (NAI).

"We have received the establishment inspection report from the USFDA, for the Srikakulam facility, indicating closure of the audit and the inspection classification of this facility," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

With this, all facilities under warning letter are now determined as ‘voluntary action indicated’, the drug major added.

The drugmaker had informed the exchanges on February 14 this year that the said unit received zero observations from the USFDA audit.​