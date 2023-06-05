English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsDr Reddy's rheumatoid arthritis drug meets all endpoints in Phase 1 study

Dr Reddy's rheumatoid arthritis drug meets all endpoints in Phase 1 study

Dr Reddy's rheumatoid arthritis drug meets all endpoints in Phase 1 study
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Jun 5, 2023 12:19:24 PM IST (Published)

According to the company, the study demonstrated equivalence and similarity in pharmacodynamic parameters, safety and immunogenicity between its proposed biosimilar candidate (DRL_TC) and European Union (EU) reference medicinal product and United States (US) reference product by the intravenous route (IV)

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has disclosed that its Tocilizumab Biosimilar candidate 'DRL_TC' successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase-I study of Intravenous route. This biosimilar candidate, which is used in the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis, has been evaluated on the parameters of pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety and immunogenicity in comparison to reference products.

Live Tv

Loading...

According to the company, the study demonstrated equivalence and similarity in pharmacodynamic parameters, safety and immunogenicity between its proposed biosimilar candidate (DRL_TC) and European Union (EU) reference medicinal product and United States (US) reference product by the intravenous route (IV).
Earlier in December 2022, the Hyderabad-based, Indian pharma major had announced the successful completion of the phase I study of this biosimilar candidate via subcutaneous route.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X