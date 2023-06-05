Dr Reddy's rheumatoid arthritis drug meets all endpoints in Phase 1 study

2 Min(s) Read
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has disclosed that its Tocilizumab Biosimilar candidate 'DRL_TC' successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase-I study of Intravenous route. This biosimilar candidate, which is used in the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis, has been evaluated on the parameters of pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety and immunogenicity in comparison to reference products.
Earlier in December 2022, the Hyderabad-based, Indian pharma major had announced the successful completion of the phase I study of this biosimilar candidate via subcutaneous route.