Dr Reddy's rheumatoid arthritis drug meets all endpoints in Phase 1 study

By Sudarshan Kumar

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has disclosed that its Tocilizumab Biosimilar candidate 'DRL_TC' successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase-I study of Intravenous route. This biosimilar candidate, which is used in the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis, has been evaluated on the parameters of pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety and immunogenicity in comparison to reference products.

According to the company , the study demonstrated equivalence and similarity in pharmacodynamic parameters, safety and immunogenicity between its proposed biosimilar candidate (DRL_TC) and European Union (EU) reference medicinal product and United States (US) reference product by the intravenous route (IV). Earlier in December 2022, the Hyderabad-based, Indian pharma major had announced the successful completion of the phase I study of this biosimilar candidate via subcutaneous route.