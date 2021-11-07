Don't want long legal battle, need to focus on biz: PNB Housing chief on Carlyle deal pull-out

Pulling out from the Rs 4,000-crore Carlyle-led deal was a conscious choice of PNB Housing Finance as the company did not want to entangle in a protracted legal battle and lose focus on the lending business, its Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said

Last month, the company said it has decided not to proceed with the Rs 4,000-crore capital infusion deal led by Carlyle as a legal battle will not be in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.

The deal was finalised on May 31. Soon after, it mired into a controversy with regards to the valuation of the shares being offered to the investors. Subsequently, the matter reached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) after the intervention of markets regulator Sebi

"If you look at it, there is nothing that we did wrong. We followed the policy of the Sebi, the LODR instructions, we tried to do everything. It was only a question of interpretation.

The way we were looking at it, and the Sebi was looking at it, there was a little disconnect over there and that is why we took it to the SAT also," Prasad told.

Also Read | PNB Housing calls off stake sale to Carlyle Group