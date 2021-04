Don’t see pellet prices coming down; expect to be debt-free by end of Q2FY22: Godawari Power

Abhishek Agrawal, Executive Director of Godawari Power and Ispat believes that pellet prices have gone up drastically compared to the last quarter.

“Currently the prices are hovering around Rs 12,000-12,500 levels and China still being strong, the market going forward will be very bullish. So I don’t see prices coming down very soon,” he added.

In terms of debt, he said, “By the end of Q3FY21 our long-term debt was close to Rs 500 crore and I am hopeful that by the end of this quarter we should be somewhere around Rs 250 crore levels.”

“Looking at the current market and the operations we are doing, I am confident that by the end end of Q2FY22, Godawari Power ad Ispat per se will be debt-free on a standalone basis,” he mentioned.

From March onwards, the company has shifted its focus to export markets.