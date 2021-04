Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said, “We do not have any debt on our books, we are a cash-rich company. So, there is no interest to be paid out.”

“I am fairly positive, once we have audited numbers coming out in a month, to the profit after tax (PAT) level, we will be able to show that we are at a PAT level also profitable,” he added.

He said the company’s EBITDA numbers are a good indication of the health of the operations. In terms of Gamified Early Learning, e-Sports and Freemium, he stated, “We are very positive about these three segments. These three verticals are being driven by the massive consumer trends and have got accelerated since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He believes all the three segments will continue to drive the growth. According to him, the paying subscribers for Gamified Early Learning segment have grown 172 percent from April 2020 to March 2021.

In e-Sports business, Nazara Technologies is a market leader with 80 percent share. “We are a market leader in e-Sports, we have 80 percent of the market. How do we innovate more, how do we grow this market is what our aspiration and our attempt is,” he stated.

“We are very gung-ho about Freemium because in-app purchase – the habit of buying virtual items is going to increase in India and that will become a very strong growth driver,” he said.

On Real Money gaming, company has a strategically cautious approach. Telco Subscription business is a mature business. “It is a cash-cow for us. This business generates around 20-28 percent EBITDA,” he explained.