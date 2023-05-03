DNC Infrastructure expands business to Western Europe, Middle East, African Continent

The real estate market is fast growing and the coming days will witness more players entering the market. According to the study, real estate market in India had progress in 2022, setting new sales records of 68 percent YoY, further demonstrating the industry's prominence as one of India's fastest-growing industries.

DNC Infrastructure Private Limited has expanded business to Western Europe, Middle East and African Continent. The company has been offering its services in socially relevant infra activities spanning arterial connectivity of rural - urban - metro growth points together with diversifying footprint across various verticals including energy, power, residential complexes, irrigation, cement, transportation, airports, shipyards and railways, it said.

They are targeting a growth of 300 percent plus for this financial year ending March 2024, the brand said.

"With a goal of achieving and delivering significant contributions to Indian GDP, DNC Infrastructure is working with a vision to create 10,000 direct jobs, which will result in 50,000 indirect jobs in the market," it added.