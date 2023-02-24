If you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same: KP Singh

KP Singh believes that for the company to work, it is important to be positive, to be active. Singh said he had to disconnect from the active executive role, because if he didn't, he would not be able to give his best. "Naturally, if you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same. You're thinking differently. So I'm trying to restructure myself," he said.

"If you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same," said KP Singh, the DLF Group's Chairman Emeritus. As he spoke of his work, company, mindset behind certain decisions among other things in an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, his wife's absence was a theme that loomed rather large.

"I had an excellent married life. My wife was not just my wife, but was a wonderful supporting friend to me. We were highly compatible. We grew together," he said.

Singh's wife Indira passed away in 2018 due to cancer, following which he also decided to take a step back from active management. He spoke about how the initial few years were lonely. "We tried the best, but ultimately nothing could be done. Then what do you do? You lead into a situation of a really lonely man, you get depressed. That is not allowed to affect the functioning of the company." he said, explaining his decision.

He believes that for the company to work, it is important to be positive, to be active. Singh said he had to disconnect from the active executive role, because if he didn't, he would not be able to give his best. "Naturally, if you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same. You're thinking differently. So I'm trying to restructure myself," he said.

Talking about the other reason behind his decision of becoming Emeritus of DLF Ltd, Singh said, "I do believe when you reach the age of 90, you must give up active management of a listed company. So, I though it's time my son takes over and I become Emeritus," he said, adding that a lot of people drag on, "I'm not one of those guys."

He also said that losing a loved one can slow one down. When you lose a partner and you are 91 years old, your reactions become slower, he said. "Not that I have slowed down," he laughed, adding that he'd slowed down with regards to his responsibility towards the company. "And my son is in fact doing a better job than me, taking the company forward in a very high trajectory, with the same values. So I'm very happy," he said.

Singh said he wanted to detach himself from work and devote his time in what he would like to do the best in life. "I have tremendous amount of relationships all over the world, friends I like to visit. I'm a dedicated golfer, I'm very active," he said, adding that all of this for him is a connect.

On finding partnership again

Singh said that six months before his wife passed away, she sat him down and asked him not to give up in life. He quoted her saying 'the biggest wish of a happily married couple is that they go together and no one is left behind'. "But in this case, what is happening is, you are doing your best, but I'm going now in a matter of few months. So when I'm gone, you have a life ahead of you. Give me one promise. Make your life. Don't give up because that is not going to help. This life will never come back to you," she told him. And these words have stayed with Singh.

He said for a year or two, he was very lonely. "I was very lucky that I met a very charming person who is my partner now. Her name is Sheena. She's one of the best persons in my life, I've met now. She's energetic. She keeps me on my toes. And she has a wonderful set of friends all over the world. So I go with them. Whenever I slightly feel like I want to slow down, she pushes me to move. So therefore, I would say a substantial part of my being where I am today, that goes to her," he said.

On George Soros

And on being asked if his latest remarks — on billionaire financier George Soros' recent comment on the Adani-Hindenburg row and PM Narendra Modi were because he was "addled by age" — were a bit ageist, he laughed and asked, "What is my age?"

And quipped: "A lot of people think that I am 70. Because I am active."