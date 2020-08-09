  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Bottomline: Why Dixon Technologies may not be the best way to play the 'China Plus One' shift

Updated : August 09, 2020 08:44 PM IST

Some say the PLI scheme could be the manufucturing sector's Green Revolution.
Under the mobile PLI scheme, domestic manufacturers like listed Dixon Technologies look poised to benefit.
But it's not such a straight-forward play.
Bottomline: Why Dixon Technologies may not be the best way to play the 'China Plus One' shift

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news latest updates: 1.45 lakh cases in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh tally spirals to 2.27 lakh with 10,820 new cases

Coronavirus news latest updates: 1.45 lakh cases in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh tally spirals to 2.27 lakh with 10,820 new cases

Exclusive: Homegrown short video app Chingari raises seed funding of $1.3 million

Exclusive: Homegrown short video app Chingari raises seed funding of $1.3 million

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of remdesivir to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of remdesivir to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement