Business Bottomline: Why Dixon Technologies may not be the best way to play the 'China Plus One' shift Updated : August 09, 2020 08:44 PM IST Some say the PLI scheme could be the manufucturing sector's Green Revolution. Under the mobile PLI scheme, domestic manufacturers like listed Dixon Technologies look poised to benefit. But it's not such a straight-forward play. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply