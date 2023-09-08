CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsRevenue from Jio Bharat order will be Rs 1,600 1,800 crore by March 2024, says Dixon Technologies

Revenue from Jio Bharat order will be Rs 1,600-1,800 crore by March 2024, says Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies, under the leadership of Saurabh Gupta, is poised for significant growth, with promising opportunities on the horizon. The company's involvement in the Jio Bharat initiative, exploration of Jio laptops, and the potential global client deal all signify exciting developments.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 8, 2023 2:03:50 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Dixon Technologies, one of the mobile phone manufacturers who supplies to Reliance Jio's 4G phone business —Jio Bharat initiative, expects to generate a revenue ranging from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 crore by March 2024 from this order.

Share Market Live


Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Dixon Technologies, said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, recently shared some insights into the company's future prospects and strategic initiatives. One of the important  highlights of the conversation was the company's anticipation of a substantial revenue growth from the Jio Bharat project by March 2024.
"This significant boost in the company's revenue underscores the pivotal role Dixon Technologies is playing in supporting one of the digital transformation initiatives in India," Gupta said.
“Jio Bharat phone has met with an initial success. They have come out with an attractive pricing. So clearly there is a big 2G market that they are ready to grab and we have got an order book of almost 2 crore mobile phones from Reliance Jio and it should get executed by March-April next calendar year. The quantum of the revenue will be around Rs 1,600-1,800 crore (from this order),” he said.
During the interview, Gupta also hinted at the company's involvement in what he described as 'a very preliminary discussion on Jio laptops.'
Consumer durables manufacturer Dixon Technologies is also close to signing another major order,  as Gupta shared, that the company is in the final stages of signing a global client. He disclosed that this potential client ranks among the top three global players in the laptops and tablets industry. However, Gupta refused to divulge the name of this global giant.
Gupta emphasised the company's commitment to India's burgeoning electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Currently, India holds a modest 2 percent share in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS). But Gupta foresees this figure soaring to high single digits by 2030. This projection highlighted Dixon Technologies' role as a key player in India's journey towards self-reliance in electronics manufacturing.
Gupta also confirmed that Dixon Technologies is set to commence executing orders from Xiaomi starting in October.
Brokerage firm CLSA remains optimistic about Dixon Technology stock, expecting the company's revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 percent from 2023 to 2026, following a commendable 31 percent CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
In contrast, another brokerage, Kotak Institutional Equities, initiated coverage on Dixon Technologies with a sell rating and a price target of Rs 4,000. They suggest that the company's transition from slow-growing segments, where it enjoys a significant 30 percent-plus market share, into new EMS segments, exports, and component manufacturing, may pose certain challenges.
Dixon Technologies' shares are currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 5,111.90, reflecting the mixed sentiment surrounding the company's future prospects.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Note To Readers

RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dixon TechnologiesJiolaptops

Recommended Articles

View All
Carmakers rev up models with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety conscious Indians

Carmakers rev up models with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety conscious Indians

Sept 8, 2023 IST8 Min Read

JSW Steel: Consolidated crude steel production rises 19% YoY in August

JSW Steel: Consolidated crude steel production rises 19% YoY in August

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility in no hurry to look for investors

Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility in no hurry to look for investors

Sept 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X