Distribution, renewables biz will contribute 40% each to EBITDA: Tata Power

Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power, said that all three of the businesses currently contribute equally to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), however going ahead, he expects distribution and renewables to contribute 40 percent each towards EBITDA. He also remains buoyant about margin and believes the best is yet to come.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sinha said, “Our three businesses – conventional generation business, transmission and distribution and renewable gives a virtually equal amount of contribution to Rs 9,000 crore of EBITDA.”

Sharing details, he said that the renewables business is doing well for the company. He mentioned that the solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orderbook, in fact, stands at Rs 10,000 crore for the company. Going ahead, he plans to set up 4 gigawatts of manufacturing facility over the next 18 months.

“We have seen a huge amount of traction in the rooftop, solar pumps and also in the EPC business. So we already have an orderbook of Rs 10,000 crore and it should get added as some more orders are expected in this quarter (Q4FY22). Therefore, we are confident that the growth that we have envisaged for ourselves, we will have enough cash with us to fund this growth see much better results in the coming quarters,” Sinha said.

On fundraising plans, he clarified that it will be exclusively for the renewables business. He specified that the nature of funding is still under finalisation. “The investment will be exclusively for renewable business, which means we will have, every year, about 2 gigawatts of investment; 2 gigawatt means about Rs 9,000-10,000 crore of investment that we will require,” said Sinha.

On electric vehicles, he shared that the company has tied up with all big names for charging facilities. “We are virtually tied up with all the big names in the automobile whether it’s JLR, Tata Motors, MG and we are also getting into the two-wheeler space where we have tied up with TVS Motor. We have tied up with oil companies, so HPCL, BPCL, IOC,” he said.

“We are also working with many of the other retail outlets where we can provide services. Therefore, the objective is how we enhance our presence in various cities and intercity expressways. Our next programme is Kashmir to Kanyakumari and we will be having, at every 150 km, a charging station so that seamless travel for people having electric vehicles can take,” said Sinha.

