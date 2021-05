CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the board of Dish TV is set to meet on Monday to consider fundraising plans.

The company is looking to raise close to Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue. It is likely to be priced at around Rs 12-13 per share and will be in the ratio of 2:1.

The promoters currently own 7 percent shares and more than 30 percent stake is with the lenders – the likes of Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank put together own close to 32 percent.

Most of the institutions are unlikely to participate in this rights issue, which will mean that all the unsubscribed portion of the issue can be bought by the promoters, which means the promoters will be able to increase their stake in Dish TV.