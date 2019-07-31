#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Direct selling dilemma: Decoding the Delhi High Court ruling and its impact on e-commerce firms

Updated : July 31, 2019 02:07 PM IST

The sale of direct sellers’ products on e-commerce platforms constituted, among other things, trademark infringement.
The ruling appears influenced by the active and involved role that e-commerce entities play in re-labelling or tampering with products.
Direct selling dilemma: Decoding the Delhi High Court ruling and its impact on e-commerce firms
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1 kg of ACIL gold tea, produced from 100-year old bushes, sells for Rs 70,501

1 kg of ACIL gold tea, produced from 100-year old bushes, sells for Rs 70,501

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing streak; IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel top gainers

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing streak; IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel top gainers

BJP's total declared assets jumped 22% to Rs 1,483 crore in FY18, Congress' declined 15%: ADR

BJP's total declared assets jumped 22% to Rs 1,483 crore in FY18, Congress' declined 15%: ADR

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV