Business
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 825 crore Delhi Metro project
Updated : December 10, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The company bid Rs 825.62 crore for the project and the completion period is 30 months.
The project includes partly integrated and a partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on GT Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.
