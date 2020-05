US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Friday said it has raised USD 50 million (over Rs 377 crore) in series C funding, led by Access Industries, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

The funding follows the USD 320 million debt financing in February and brings DigitalOcean''s equity valuation to USD 1.15 billion, a statement said. "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Access and a16z and see this capital as adding strength to our balance sheet enabling us to better serve our customers'' demand for our platform, especially during COVID-19 where we are seeing an acceleration of businesses transitioning to the cloud," Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean, said.