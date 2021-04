Digital platforms and apps witnessed huge growth last year owing to mass restrictions employed due to coronavirus pandemic surge, revealed PayU Insights Report. As per the report, online gaming, commerce and payment platforms grew by over 100 percent during the time.

The report said that the pandemic gave a huge boost to online payments with the number of UPI transactions growing by 288 percent and expenditure through UPI growing by 331 percent between 2019 and 2020.

With large scale restrictions on theatres and offline entertainment avenues, the OTT segment witnessed an incredible 144 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 139 percent increase in expenditure between 2019 and 2020. Similarly, the gaming segment saw a phenomenal 100 percent increase in expenditure and a 154 percent increase in average ticket size between the two years.

In retail and e-commerce segments there was a massive 106 percent increase in the number of transactions and a 124 percent increase in expenditure between the first and last six months of 2020 as Indians adopted digital method in large numbers for buying consumer goods following restrictions on shops and retail outlets.

North-east India leads the race

While there was overall growth in digital activity, it was particularly true when it came to North-East India with - Nagaland (93 percent), Meghalaya (82 percent), Manipur (74 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (66 percent) and Tripura (63 percent) topping the list.

E-learning grows in India