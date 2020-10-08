Business Digital payments exploding in India, tech-savvy teens still stuck paying with cash: Survey by FamPay Updated : October 08, 2020 01:02 PM IST Top 3 spends are on food, clothes and accessories; girls make higher spends on clothes, boys on food & gadgets Teens like their brands! Apple, Nike & Netflix are the most preferred brands in their respective categories Today’s teens are socially aware & a majority are vocal about ‘Made in India’ Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.