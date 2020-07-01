  • SENSEX
DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

Updated : July 01, 2020 03:01 PM IST

A DHL representative confirmed to Reuters that the recent delay in customs clearance of cargo into India caused the shipment company's DHL Express India unit to temporarily suspend pick ups from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
Another prominent freight transporter FedEx Corp has also suspended shipments, according to a BloomberQuint report, adding that the company is facing backlogs beyond its control.
