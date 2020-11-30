Business DHL Express appoints Manish Patel as vice-president for operations Updated : November 30, 2020 01:55 PM IST Patel succeeds Ashutosh Bajpai, who takes over as vice-president for Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Gateways and Customs, DHL Express, and will now be based out of the regional office in Singapore. Patel has held the role of senior director for ground operations in India since 2017. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.