Dhirubhai Ambani Death Anniversary: Top quotes and achievements of the great entrepreneur

On the death anniversary of one of the biggest Indian business tycoons Dhirubhai Ambani, here’s a look at his remarkable achievements and inspiring quotes:

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, was one of India's biggest business tycoons who founded the Reliance Industries empire. His life journey, from a gas station attendant to the founder of the Reliance industries, serves as an inspiring and phenomenal success story for the majority of business owners and entrepreneurs across India.

With his relentless efforts he transformed Reliance Industries from a textile trading firm to a diversified conglomerate, which has turned into one of the biggest corporate entities in the world. Born on December 28, 1932, in a village in Gujarat, Dhirubhai Ambani started his entrepreneurial journey in early 1960s.

He passed away on July 6, 2002, after suffering a major stroke. On his death anniversary, here’s a look at his remarkable achievements and inspiring quotes.

Major Milestones accomplished by Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai formed Reliance Commercial Corporation in 1966, which later became Reliance Industries on May 8, 1973.

He took Reliance public in 1977, which later went on to become one of India’s biggest conglomerates.

In 1998, Dhirubhai Ambani became the only Indian industrialist to feature in "Power 50: the most powerful people in Asia" list by the Asia Week magazine. He then featured in the list in 2000 as well.

He became the first Indian to receive Wharton School Dean’s Medal from University of Pennsylvania, United States, in 2000 for his achievements in the corporate sector in India.

In 2001, Reliance Industries became the first Indian private sector company to enter the Forbes International 500 companies' list.

In the same year, Ambani was conferred with the Corporate Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award by the Economic Times.

He was also named the "Man of 20th Century" by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Dhirubhai Ambani was posthumously awarded the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 2016.

Top 10 Quotes by Dhirubhai Ambani

"Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one's monopoly."

"If you work with determination and with perfection, success will follow.”

"Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation."

"Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities."

"If you’re born poor it’s not your fault but if you die poor it’s your fault."

"We cannot change our rulers, but we can change the way they rule us."

"Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth"

"Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver."

"A vision has to be within reach not in the air. It has to be achievable."

"My advice to young entrepreneurs is not to accept defeat in the face of odds and challenge negative forces with hope, self-confidence and conviction."