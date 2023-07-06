Dhirubhai Ambani Death Anniversary: Top quotes and achievements of the great entrepreneur

On the death anniversary of one of the biggest Indian business tycoons Dhirubhai Ambani, here’s a look at his remarkable achievements and inspiring quotes:

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, was one of India's biggest business tycoons who founded the Reliance Industries empire. His life journey, from a gas station attendant to the founder of the Reliance industries, serves as an inspiring and phenomenal success story for the majority of business owners and entrepreneurs across India.

With his relentless efforts he transformed Reliance Industries from a textile trading firm to a diversified conglomerate, which has turned into one of the biggest corporate entities in the world. Born on December 28, 1932, in a village in Gujarat, Dhirubhai Ambani started his entrepreneurial journey in early 1960s.

He passed away on July 6, 2002, after suffering a major stroke. On his death anniversary, here’s a look at his remarkable achievements and inspiring quotes.