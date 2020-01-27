Business
DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan arrested by ED in Mirchi PMLA case
Updated : January 27, 2020 08:49 PM IST
According to officials, Kapil Wadhawan has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.
The case is related to Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime by the ED.
Three such properties were sold to Sunblink, the company linked to Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dheeraj.
