DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan arrested by ED in Mirchi PMLA case

Updated : January 27, 2020 08:49 PM IST

According to officials, Kapil Wadhawan has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

The case is related to Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime by the ED.