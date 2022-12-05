Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Here is how you can check your share allotment status today

The IPO of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.5 times at the end of the final day of the IPO.

The share allotment of Dharmaj Crop Guard, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of agro-chemicals will take place later this evening.

Investors who applied for the IPO during its three-day period between November 28 to November 30, can check their application status online by logging in to the official BSE website or at the website of the IPO’s official registrar Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Keep your IPO application number and PAN details ready when you check your application status.

The Rs 250 crore Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO received a strong response from investors with shares getting subscribed 35.5 times at the end of the final day.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 216 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 35 crore by existing shareholders.

The price band for Dharmaj Crop Guard was fixed at Rs 216-237 per share, while the lot size was 60 shares.

Dharmaj Crop is engaged in making, distributing and marketing formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to B2C and B2B customers.

According to its Red Herring Prospectus, the company's revenue increased 30 percent in the financial year that ended in March 2022 to Rs 394.21 crore while net profit increased nearly 40 percent from the year-ago period.

As per reports, shares of Dharmaj Crop were trading at a premium of Rs 56 in the grey market.