Dhanuka Agritech's MD radiates optimism as company anticipates an end to price declines

Dhanuka Agritech believes that the period of declining prices has passed. Prices had been consistently decreasing until June, but starting in July, they have either remained steady or shown signs of increase.

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 1, 2023 3:24:57 PM IST (Published)

Leading agrochemicals company Dhanuka Agritech believes that the period of declining prices has passed. Prices had been consistently decreasing until June, but starting in July, they have either remained steady or shown signs of increase.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka, vice chairman and MD of the company said, "The worst is over in terms of pricing. Earlier the prices were coming down till June, but from July onwards the prices are either stable or they are increasing.
Now the reduction in prices has come to an end. We hope that we are increasing the prices in the month of August also and in the month of September also we will increase the prices to some extent."
The company's management announced an upward revision of their EBITDA improvement guidance from a previous range of 50-100 basis points to 150 basis points. They anticipate achieving a gross margin improvement of approximately 200 basis points and an EBITDA margin improvement of about 150 basis points.
"We expect gross margin improvement around 200 basis points and the EBITDA margin improvement around 150 basis points," he said.
Dhanuka also explained that in the past, due to high-cost inventory in the system, they had to sell products at lower prices. However, with the complete liquidation of this high-cost inventory, they are now able to purchase at more reasonable prices and offer products with improved profit margins.
Consequently, they are optimistic about enhancing both gross and EBITDA margins in the current quarter.
The Dahej technical plant commenced production in August, starting on August 8. While this production will only span half a year, the company expects to generate sales of approximately 50 crore from this plant and aims to double this figure in the next fiscal year.
