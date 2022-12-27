English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newsdev it sells 545 stake in devx at rs 104 cr valuation 15538621.htm

Dev IT sells 5.45% stake in DevX at Rs 104 cr valuation

Dev IT sells 5.45% stake in DevX at Rs 104 cr valuation

Dev IT sells 5.45% stake in DevX at Rs 104 cr valuation
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 29, 2022 6:16:45 PM IST (Updated)

Dev Information Technology Ltd, a technology solution provider delivering digital solutions leveraging Cloud, Automation & Data, has sold 5.45 percent of its equity holding in M/s. Dev Accelerator Pvt. Ltd.  (DevX), a Managed Co-Working Space business, at a valuation of Rs 104 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023

Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023

IST2 Min(s) Read

Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?

Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Dividend yield stocks — Key benefits and top 10 performers

Dividend yield stocks — Key benefits and top 10 performers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Edtech bleeds in 2022 — will it be good or get worse in 2023

Edtech bleeds in 2022 — will it be good or get worse in 2023

IST7 Min(s) Read


Dev IT co-promoted ‘DevX’ in the year 2017 as a managed co-working space with 720 seats. As on September 30, 2022, DevX has 8,000 seats running at 79 percent capacity utilization levels. Since its inception, DevX has seen significant interest from investors to invest and participate in the growth of this business.
This secondary sale will bring down DEV IT’s shareholding in DevX from 41.26 percent to 35.81 percent. This will not only help unlock the valuation for shareholders of Dev IT but also help the company invest in new-age businesses like Blockchain, AI, and ML, amongst others, for the growth of its core business.
Jaimin Shah, Co-Founder Dev IT Limited, expressed, “Our secondary sale transaction in DevX shows the tremendous interest from investors in the business. This sale will allow us to not only unlock value for our shareholders but also provide significant cash flows in the company to expand new businesses in which we have been investing, namely Blockchain, and AI-ML, amongst others. Our company recently acquired a blockchain technology company to further its offering in this capability.”
Dev Information Technology (Dev IT) is a technology solutions provider delivering Digital Transformation, leveraging Cloud, Automation and Data Technologies.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Transformers and Rectifiers India shares end higher after Rs 123 crore order win

Next Article

Government mulls resolution in two parts under IBC