Despite Covid, receivables excellent this year: NHPC

Hydro-power saw a big hit owing to the second COVID wave. AK Singh, CMD at NHPC, assessed the damage and current demand scenario.

Generation was not good in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand region because of lack of rain after the month of October, he said.

However, the plant availability was good. “This time, we are now picking up and are touching 6,000 million units against a total of 27,500 million units for the year,” he shared.

“Now things are moving well since the rains started to pour in the last 10-15 days,” he mentioned.

Receivables have been excellent this year. “There are no issues now, the receivable part is fine too,” he said.

“We are waiting for good rain, our machines are available to generate the power,” he stated.

On capacity expansion plan, he further mentioned, “At present, we are doing six projects of 5,040 megawatt in total. Despite the COVID impact, things are moving well. Now the situation has eased out, construction can also take place.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.