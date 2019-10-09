Business
Democracy is up for sale online, any takers?
Updated : October 09, 2019 09:11 AM IST
Heritage Auctions has decided to sell Democracy.com in a sealed-bid auction, in which each potential buyer is blind to what others have offered.
First registered in the mid-1990s by online startup Intraactive in Washington, DC, the domain name is currently owned by entrepreneur Talmage Cooley.
