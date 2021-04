DLF has been on a journey to pare debt and finance costs and a real estate investment trust (REIT) is also in the works. But can the recent surge in COVID cases and a job reservation bill in Haryana pose fresh challenges? Ashok Tyagi, Whole-Time Director of DLF shared his views. He also discussed if home financiers cutting rates further is proving a tailwind for home sales in National Capital Region (NCR).

“Since we opened after the initial lockdowns – around July, August timeframe – we have seen a consistent uptick in the demand traction. It is increasingly no longer just about one particular geography or one particular price segment, this is a far more secular demand comeback that is happening,” he said.

He believes people are still cautious about buying from relatively smaller players. “Most of the major developers are reporting reasonably healthy numbers of presales for the last two quarters,” he added.

In terms of REITs, he stated, “We have begun the process of making DLF Cyber City a REIT-ready. We have hired the consultants, one banker, one law-firm, one tax-firm, so that work is commencing. We believe that in about four quarters, we should be completely REIT-ready.”

On net debt and interest outgo front, he said, “I would separate the net debt discussion from the rental and development companies. The rental JV with GIC has a net debt of about Rs 7,500 crore. I would hazard from giving you a firm timeline of when the REIT will happen. We are not forecasting the rent-to-debt ratio to go up significantly from here. Our own internal projections believe that once things come back to normal, our cash equals should be sufficient for driving both the capex as well as paying sufficient dividend to DLF and GIC, the two shareholders.”

On the residential side of the business, company’s net debt is about Rs 5,000 crore.

“As we get into a more aggressive launch phase, our pre-sales and sales improve and cashflows from those improve, this number directionally will have to head down. Overall this number has to come down. Once the debt level comes down to about a couple of thousand crore odd level, it is like zero or near zero and we maybe 12-18 months away from that,” he mentioned.