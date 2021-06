Delhivery on Monday said it has raised USD 275 million (about Rs 1,995 crore) in a primary funding round, led by Fidelity Management and Research Company, ahead of the e-commerce logistics startup’s plans to get listed in the coming months. The company said some other public market funds also participated in the round but did not disclose the names of the investors. With the fresh capital, Delhivery’s valuation is expected to rise to over USD 3 billion, a statement said.

The capital infusion comes in when the company has witnessed healthy revenue growth in 2020-21 despite the pandemic and is well poised on its path to profitability, it added.

