English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeDelhi witnesses first decrease in CNG and piped natural gas prices in two years News

Delhi witnesses first decrease in CNG and piped natural gas prices in two years

Delhi witnesses first decrease in CNG and piped natural gas prices in two years
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 8, 2023 7:23:24 PM IST (Published)

IGL states that the price of gas that is piped into residential kitchens, known as piped natural gas (PNG), has decreased to Rs 48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 53.59 per scm.

After a revision in the government's natural gas pricing formula, the costs of CNG and cooking gas piped to residential kitchens in the nation's capital on Saturday were reduced by up to Rs 6, marking the first decrease in prices in two years.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to a tweet from Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the company that sells CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, CNG in Delhi would now cost Rs 73.59 per kg, down from Rs 79.56.
IGL states that the price of gas that is piped into residential kitchens, known as piped natural gas (PNG), has decreased to Rs 48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 53.59 per scm.
The price decrease comes after a two-year price hike of more than 80 percent. There were 15 price increases for CNG between April 2021 and December 2022. According to data gathered by PTI, CNG prices have grown by Rs 36.16 per kg, or 83 percent, since April 2021.
Also Read: Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
On December 17, 2022, CNG prices were last raised.
Similarly, PNG rates have increased by 10 times between August 7, 2021, and October 8, 2022. In all prices have gone up by Rs 24.09 per scm, or 81 per cent.
Rates increased as a result of an increase in energy costs worldwide brought on by geopolitical unrest. Without the government's Thursday evening adjustment to the price of natural gas, the input raw material used to create CNG and PNG, prices would have increased considerably more.
Hence, the locally generated fuel is now benchmarked to the cost of imported crude oil subject to a cap of $6.5 per million British thermal units rather than using prices in four international gas hubs.
The pricing formula kicked in from Saturday with the oil ministry announcing a gas price of $7.92 per mmBtu for the remainder of the month. But due to the cap, the gas will cost only $6.5 to city gas retailers like IGL.
Also Read: GCPL to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund Early Spring
This $6.5 per mmBtu cap price compared with USD 8.57 rates prevalent previously.
In the Twitter post, IGL said the retail prices charged by it for CNG and PNG in the national capital "are one of the lowest in the country." "The revised retail price of PNG in Delhi would be Rs 48.59 per scm wef 9th April 2023," it said. "The revised retail price of PNG in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be Rs 48.46 per scm wef 9th April 2023." The revised retail price of PNG in Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs.47.40 per scm.
Similarly, the revised retail price of CNG in Delhi would be Rs 73.59 per kg, Rs 77.20 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 82.62 per kg in Gurugram.
(With PTI Inputs)
Also Read: Birla Estates acquires 5.76-acre land parcel in Pune from Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CNGIndraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL)

Next Article

Macrotech Developers adds 12 land parcels in FY23 to build new projects with Rs 20k cr revenue potential

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X