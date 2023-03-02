Delhi to host world's largest stock market education conclave on March 12

This event is geared towards providing financial education and promoting stock market awareness to a mass audience and is a collaboration between influencers and leading educators.

The largest stock market educational event in the history of India -the Stock Market Education Conclave, is set to take place at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on March 12. This event is geared towards providing financial education and promoting stock market awareness to a mass audience and is a collaboration between influencers and leading educators.

The Stock Market Education Conclave boasts over 6,000 live participants and 40+ influencers and educators, making it an event for anyone seeking to financial growth and prosperity.

The event promises to provide a proactive, radical, and breakthrough perspective that, if applied, will take your profitability to the next level, whether you're a fresher in the stock market or an investor seeking growth and distribution.

Leading the charge is Pushkar Raj Thakur, India's leading finance educator who holds a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records 2022 for hosting the largest social media event of the year, the Social Media Growth Conclave 2022. Thakur's mission is to help individuals understand stock market jargon and gain financial independence while contributing to the country's development.