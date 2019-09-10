#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Delhi-NCR home to 23% of Indian startups, 10 unicorns

Updated : September 10, 2019 02:29 PM IST

Delhi-NCR has the most number of active startups in the country whose cumulative valuation accounts for more than 50 percent of the Indian startups, a report has found.
Delhi-NCR is home to just short of a quarter (23 percent) of Indian startups and more than 7,000 new companies were founded between 2009 and 2019 in the National Capital Region.
The NCR is home to most number of unicorns â€” ten â€” in the country, including five of the ten most valued startups.
