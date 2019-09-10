Delhi-NCR home to 23% of Indian startups, 10 unicorns

Delhi-NCR has the most number of active startups in the country whose cumulative valuation accounts for more than 50 percent of the Indian startups, a report by The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) and Zinnov has found.

Delhi-NCR is home to just short of a quarter (23 percent) of Indian startups and more than 7,000 new companies were founded between 2009 and 2019 in the National Capital Region, according to the report.

The NCR is home to most number of unicorns â€” ten â€” in the country, including five of the ten most valued startups. The headquarters of three of the four most valuable listed internet companies â€” InfoEdge (promoters of Naukri and 99Acres ), travel portal MakeMyTrip, and e-commerce platform IndiaMART â€” in the country are in the NCR.

The ten unicorns â€” which operate in varied fields that include fintech, foodtech, logistics, hospitality, e-commerce and energy among others â€” in the NCR have a cumulative value in excess of $50 billion. A unicorn is a startup with a valuation in excess of $1 billion.

While the region is home to startups that operate across sectors such as business to consumer (B2C) and business to business (B2B), around 70 percent of the Delhi-NCR unicorns are B2C firms.

The Delhi-NCR startup ecosystem has the highest cumulative private market valuation in India at $46-56 billion, well ahead of Bengaluru ($32-37 billion) and dwarfing Mumbai ($10-12 billion).