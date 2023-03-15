Delhi hosts stock market education conclave, witnesses participation of 4,500 people

The event, which took place on March 12, 2023, at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, witnessed the participation of over 40 influencers and educators who shared their experiences, success secrets, and journeys at the conclave.

Pushkar Raj Thakur, a finance educator and entrepreneur from India, has set a new guinness world record for organising the largest-ever financial investment lesson. Titled 'Stock Market Conclave,' the event was attended by a whopping 4,500 people from all corners of the country. The event, which took place on March 12, 2023, at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, witnessed the participation of over 40 influencers and educators who shared their experiences, success secrets, and journeys at the conclave.

Participants at the event had the opportunity to learn the art of being financially literate, independent, and a full-time trader. They also received insights on generating regular income through option strategy, understanding the secrets of investing, and much more, a press release issued on behalf of the event said.

This achievement by Thakur is noteworthy as the last record for the largest financial gathering by participation was set at 1,800 attendees. Thakur's new record of 4,500 participants breaks the previous record by a huge margin, it said.

Thakur has been recognised previously in the Guinness Book of World Records 2022 for hosting the largest social media event of the year, the Social Media Growth Conclave 2022. Thakur's mission is to help individuals understand the stock market jargon and gain financial independence while contributing to the country's overall development, the release said.