Delhi government rejects Budweiser maker AB InBev's plea to temporarily lift ban

Updated : August 06, 2019 08:02 PM IST

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, has been barred from selling its products in the critical New Delhi market for allegedly evading local taxes.
A three-year investigation by authorities in India's capital found that SABMiller — acquired by AB InBev in 2016 for around $100 billion — used duplicate barcodes on beer bottles supplied to retailers that year.
AB InBev is the second biggest player in India's $7 billion beer market, accounting for a 17.5 percent market share.
