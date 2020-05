In a bid to ensure social distancing and stop overcrowding at wine shops, the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token service to buy liquor. The decision was taken to ensure people do not queue up at liquor stores and instead can apply for an e-token with a time slot at any nearby shop to buy alcohol.

Those above 21 years of age can apply for an e-token through the following link https://www.qtoken.in/, however, the link was unavailable at the time of writing. The user’s, name and phone number will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number at the time of applying for the token. The user will be allowed to buy liquor from a nearby shop using the e-token. This will reduce overcrowding at wine shops.