A day after the restriction on the sale of alcohol was lifted across the country, the Delhi government imposed a special coronavirus fee and has raised alcohol prices on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) by 70 percent starting May 5.

The Delhi government issues a notification that read: "70 percent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption 'off' the premises."

Earlier, PTI reported that the the move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea was considered at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 4. They said that Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan has been directed to prepare a detailed report on it. Modalities are yet to be finalised, they added. Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23.