Delhi International Airport Ltd has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the terminal for arriving international passengers.

On Sep 2, CNBC-TV18 had first reported that the civil aviation ministry has started a pilot project for airports to set up COVID-19 testing facility for arriving passengers from overseas.

DIAL has collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, a Delhi-based laboratory, to set up RT-PCR testing lab at Terminal 3. Results of the test will be declared within 4-6 hours.

Passengers who test COVID-negative can continue their onward domestic journey without any institutional quarantine.

Constructed in a 3500 square meter area at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3, this is the first such arrangement among Indian airports, Delhi airport said.

Until the results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel.

As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines, international arriving passengers having RT-PCR negative certificate would be exempted from institutional quarantine granted by the State authorities and will be allowed for onward air journey.

To avail of this exemption, the RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 96 hours before the flier embarked on the journey.

However, if the passenger could not get the same done within the desired time limit before boarding a flight from abroad, the RT-PCR testing facility at the airport will allow them to get tested.

Sample collection stations have been positioned near the arrival pier. This laboratory is set to become operational from mid-September.