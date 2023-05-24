Deepak Nitrite arm to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Gujarat to manufacture speciality chemicals

The pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industries rely on speciality chemicals to meet their needs. Acetone and phenol are utilised in a variety of end-user industries, including laminates, plywood, pharmaceuticals, paint, and adhesives

Deepak Nitrite arm Deepak Chem Tech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government with an intent to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in the next four years for setting up projects to manufacture Speciality Chemicals, Phenol/Acetone and Bisphenol at Dahej / Nandesari in the state.

