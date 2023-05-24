English
business News

Deepak Nitrite arm to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Gujarat to manufacture speciality chemicals

Deepak Nitrite arm to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Gujarat to manufacture speciality chemicals
By Parakh Sinha  May 24, 2023 11:11:37 AM IST (Published)

The pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industries rely on speciality chemicals to meet their needs. Acetone and phenol are utilised in a variety of end-user industries, including laminates, plywood, pharmaceuticals, paint, and adhesives

Deepak Nitrite arm Deepak Chem Tech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government with an intent to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in the next four years for setting up projects to manufacture Speciality Chemicals, Phenol/Acetone and Bisphenol at Dahej / Nandesari in the state.

ALSO READ: Catch live market updates here
The pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industries rely on speciality chemicals to meet their needs. Acetone and phenol are utilised in a variety of end-user industries, including laminates, plywood, pharmaceuticals, paint, and adhesives. The most significant feedstock for polycarbonate, which has numerous uses in the fields of automotive, electrical and consumer goods, defence, and medical equipment is bisphenol, which is used in epoxy and adhesives.
