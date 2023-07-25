Deep localisation, skilling key to tapping India’s potential, say experts

To thrive in India, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India, believes that companies — which see in this country great opportunities in demographics, digitisation and decarbonisation — need to optimize their portfolios and deeply localize their operations.

The coming decade presents a crucial opportunity for India's economic growth and Standard Chartered has forecast the country’s GDP will double by the end of the decade, reaching a significant $6.5 trillion, believes Ankur Khurana, MD & Co-Head of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Bank – India.

This growth will propel India to become an upper middle-income economy, driving both domestic consumption and globalization opportunities, she said during the panel discussion at the Standard Chartered Bank CNBC-TV18 Leadership Collective Chennai Edition.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India, Elango P, MD, Hindustan Oil Exploration, and S Chandramohan, President & Group CFO Tractor & Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE), were among those who spoke on the occasion.

'Policy reforms, cooperative federalisation led to economic success'

Khurana attributed the success of India's economic progress to policy reforms and cooperative federalisation, where both the central government and states work together. States are embracing the opportunity and engaging in healthy competition to attract capital, which has been beneficial for the country's economic development.

She also mentioned the private sector's role in increasing employment opportunities and enhancing employability for the workforce. A stable and skilled labour force is essential for deep localization and a well-established supply chain, especially considering India's vast working-age population of around 50 crores.

An increase in per capita consumption will drive household consumption to nearly match India's current GDP, amounting to a significant $3 trillion, she said. This substantial domestic consumption will have a profound impact on various sectors, including FMCG companies, consumer durables, two-wheelers, and electric vehicles.

India is set to become a dual-purpose economy, serving as a robust domestic consumption market while also positioning itself as a hub for exports. This dual focus will enable India to tap into both its domestic demand and global markets, offering tremendous opportunities for various industries.

'Demographics, digitization, decarbonisation offer vast opportunities'

According to Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India, India presents compelling trends that no global company can afford to ignore. The country offers vast opportunities driven by demographics, digitization, and decarbonisation. For companies like Danfoss, which specialise in energy efficiency, cooling, heating, and electrification, these trends open up huge possibilities.

In boardroom discussions, the focus is not on whether to be in India or not, but rather on how to be present and successful in India. Ravichandran emphasizes that India is more like a continent than just a country, and to tap into its potential, one must truly understand its diverse market. Despite being present in India for 25 years, Danfoss has only covered 46 cities out of 80 potential locations, indicating ample room for growth and expansion.

To thrive in India, Ravichandran believes that companies need to optimize their portfolios and deeply localize their operations. Merely importing and selling in India is not sufficient; establishing a strong local presence is essential.

Danfoss took a unique approach by not only focusing on sales but also investing in research and development (R&D) in India. Collaborating with universities, they built competency within the country, facilitating deep localization, with a focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

This has led to shortening supply chains and achieving decarbonization goals, which enables them to envision doubling business every three years, and reaching the Rs 5,000 crore turnover mark.

'Policy stability a necessity'

According to Elango P, the Managing Director of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. Ltd, the oil and gas sector requires substantial risk capital, making it essential to attract investments from sources beyond the domestic sector. To achieve this, continuity in policy is crucial, as the government faces the challenge of balancing the interests of consumers and producers. Frequent changes or tweaks in policy can send mixed signals to potential investors, hindering their willingness to commit.

However, there have been recent positive developments where the Indian government has demonstrated its ability to turn geopolitical challenges into opportunities. The handling of the Russia and Ukraine crisis is a notable example, he mentioned. India has skillfully managed the situation, leading to a significant increase in oil imports from Russia, with nearly 2 million barrels of Russian crude now being imported at a discounted price. The country has leveraged this opportunity by processing the crude oil and re-exporting it to Europe, resulting in substantial value addition for the entire nation.

One commendable aspect is the government's growing confidence in its future prospects and its adeptness at transforming challenges into advantages, he said. This approach bodes well for the country's economic development and its ability to attract critical investments in the oil and gas sector, leading to further growth and prosperity.

'Cost competitiveness fundamental to attracting investments'

According to S Chandramohan, President & Group CFO of Tractor & Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE), being cost competitive is a fundamental requirement for attracting investments, both at the state and country levels. Without cost competitiveness, it becomes challenging to attract businesses and drive production. Moreover, lacking cost competitiveness can hinder a state or country's ability to remain competitive in the global market.

States need to focus on improving their ease of doing business to create a conducive environment for investments. He cited Tamil Nadu and Gujarat as examples of states that have made commendable progress in terms of ease of doing business, which has likely contributed to their attractiveness for investments.

In addition to cost competitiveness, the competitiveness of the labor force is equally vital. For a state to be appealing to businesses, it is essential for the labor force to be skilled and continuously upgraded. Skilling initiatives become critical for states to ensure that their workforce remains capable of meeting the evolving demands of industries and businesses.