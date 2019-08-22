Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Deep Dive: Is general economic slowdown impacting the alcohol industry?

Updated : August 22, 2019 10:54 AM IST

Alcohol industry was already under pressure due to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, higher raw material prices, higher excise duties and difficulties in raising prices, however, the outlook for the industry appears to be improving over the coming months.Â 
Now that the election overhang and part supply issues have been addressed, the industry is expected to come to its normal levels.
