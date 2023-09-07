CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsOngoing debate over promoter vs founder label sparks calls for regulatory reforms

Ongoing debate over promoter vs founder label sparks calls for regulatory reforms

The debate around promoter classification of startup founders who enjoy same powers but do not have to comply with same restrictions is raised by proxy advisory firm, IIAS. Experts are of the view that there needs to be regulatory steps taken to make startup founders with control and power over companies to comply with the same rules as promoters. Nisha Poddar discusses this issue with experts Hetal Dalal, President and COO, IiAS and Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors in Big Deal.

Profile image

By Nisha Poddar  Sept 7, 2023 6:07:33 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
The debate around promoter classification of startup founders who enjoy the same powers but do not have to comply with the same restrictions is raised by a proxy advisory firm, IIAS.

Share Market Live


Experts are of the view that there needs to be regulatory steps taken to make startup founders with control and power over companies to comply with the same rules as promoters. Nisha Poddar discusses this issue with experts Hetal Dalal, President and COO, IiAS and Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors in the show 'Big Deal'.
Dalal remarked, "In many modern-day companies, the term 'founders' lacks a standardised definition within regulatory frameworks. It is not even considered a key managerial personnel (KMP) position.
Consequently, we observe a group of founders who effectively steer the company, behaving much like promoters, yet they are not officially designated as such. While they enjoy the privileges of this control, they do not bear the responsibilities typically associated with being a promoter."
Read Here | Should investors worry about companies with no promoters? Here's a reality check
She went on to explain, "We have a situation where certain founders play a pivotal role in a company's future but are not formally categorised as promoters. This is the crux of the ongoing debate. Is this the right approach to take?
Traditionally, in companies started by families or individuals, they classify themselves as promoters and, as a result, enjoy the same privileges along with a slew of additional responsibilities.”
Parekh said, “I would actually vote for SEBI’s intention a few years back to move away from the concept of promoters and move to a much more accurate and factual inquiry of who's the control person.
But from the biggest picture perspective, I would say, we should have very, very limited amounts of responsibility for shareholders again, whichever way you look at it, these are shareholders.”
For a full interview, watch the accompanying video
Also Read | Market Insights | Who is getting it right — promoters or investors?
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 6:06 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Big DealSEBI

Recommended Articles

View All
Auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson expands operations in UAE with new unit in Ras Al Khaimah

Auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson expands operations in UAE with new unit in Ras Al Khaimah

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Biocon Biologics may reveal details of its likely IPO post integration of the acquired biosimilar business

Biocon Biologics may reveal details of its likely IPO post integration of the acquired biosimilar business

Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X