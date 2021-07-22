Deals, discounts, offers and more on Amazon and Flipkart big sales in July; take a sneak peek

Amazon has announced its Prime Day Sale from 12 am on July 26 and July 27, during which over 300 new products from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, and Adidas among others will be on offer. The product categories include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices and a lot more.

Prime members will also be offered a 10 percent cashback up to Rs 150 on their Prime Day purchases along with other offers, such as 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and EMI transactions.

If Amazon Pay is preferred as the payment option, you can earn Rs 1,000 cashback. Prime members will also be getting 5 percent unlimited reward points on Prime Day purchases if they use their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Walmart-owned Flipkart will also begin its Big Savings Days sale on July 25-29 by offering discounts and deals on smartphones, tablets, electronics, and accessories. For Flipkart Plus members, the sale starts a day earlier. ICICI Bank and other card holders will get instant 10 percent discount.

Smartphone Deals

A sneak peek of what is on offer at Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale reveals Realme C20 will be available at Rs 6,499 and the Poco X3 Pro from Rs 17,249 (Rs 18,999). The Realme X7 5G will begin at Rs 18,999 instead of Rs 19,999 and Motorola G40 Fusion will come at a reduced price of Rs 13,499 instead of Rs 14,499. The iPhone SE 2020 will be available at Rs 28,999 (Rs 39,900), iPhone XR at Rs 37,999 (Rs 47,900) and the iPhone 12 at Rs 67,999 instead of Rs 79,900. Other smartphone models will also be available at heavily discounted prices.

Not to be outdone, Amazon in its Prime Day Sale will offer discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone12 Pro, Samsung Note 20, Mi 11X 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10s, Samsung Galaxy M31s, and many others.

Also, on offer from Amazon is deals on boAt Airdopes 441, OnePlus Buds Z, and Sony WF-1000XM3.