Grant Thornton has come out with a report assessing and analysing the way the deal street has performed in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021. This remains the top theme. Other top themes are the COVID-related themes like IT, start-up, eCommerce space seeing the maximum amount of traction and the second is the green energy segment which is also in the aftermath of the COVID situation.

Private Equity (PE) deals have also dried up in the early part of the year. Prashant Mehra, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, shared his outlook on deal street and discussed how things are developing at the moment.

“As we are fearing another lockdown, the reliance on anything which can be done virtually will be even more. Not just private equity money coming in but even the theme that we saw in the last month, which is non-tech companies looking at tech platforms will be the theme going forward for the next quarter as well. However, on an overall basis, I do envisage that there will be a certain dry-up of deals and opportunities coming back. So we could possibly be looking at a very subdued Q2 of CY2021,” he said.