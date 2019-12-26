#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Deal street gets deserted in 2019 as debt obligations cast shadow over M&As

Updated : December 26, 2019 01:50 PM IST

The average M&A deal size in 2019 was $ 81 million, which is the lowest in the last three years ($199 million in 2018 and $ 97 million in 2017).
Domestic deals constituted the largest part of M&A activity (comprising 64 percent in terms of deal count and 58 percent in terms of disclosed value).
The overall M&A activity in January-November 2019 stood at $ 33 billion across 812 deals, according to EY.
