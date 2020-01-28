Deadly China virus may impact Apple business in long run
Updated : January 28, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Apple itself employs 10,000 people in China and more than 90 percent of Apple's products are being assembled in China.
Apple has three main businesses in China -- iCloud data centres, retail outlets and a huge manufacturing base.
