Deadline ends on August 31; Get your KYC done for Paytm, PhonePe and other mobile wallets in 3 steps
Updated : August 30, 2019 01:00 PM IST
Although the compliance was supposed to be done by February 2019, after receiving a series of requests from the companies, the RBI extended the deadline.
The February data shows nearly 70 to 80 percent of the mobile wallet users were yet to comply with KYC compliance norms.
