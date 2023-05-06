Dayal Associate plans to open offices in tier 1, tier 2 cities

Dayal Associate, a financial advisory firm, plans to open offices in tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the coming months. The company wants to target savvy investors from different parts of India, in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Dayal Associate, a financial advisory firm, plans to open offices in tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the coming months. The company wants to target savvy investors from different parts of India in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. At the same time, the group is planning to add more verticals in the financial domain, the firm said.

Karan Ahuja, co-founder of Dayal Associate said, “Indian economy is growing, sadly Indians are not much financially literate. We believe in saving but most of the amount either lies in a savings account or is invested into safe financial instruments. As a result, the kind of return an individual can get from investing in the market is often left out. We are trying to address this issue, by guiding our clients, and providing them with different financial instruments for investments.”

The firm’s approach to managing client funds each quarter is to ensure that returns exceed the investment. With a focus on analysing the equity market, the firm said it employs a range of investment strategies to help its clients generate superior returns.

Rahul Gupta, co-founder of Dayal Associate, said, “Since inception, we have registered year-on-year average growth of ~35.70 percent. Now we want to expand and reach out to multiple cities in India. Though we provide offline services pan India, now we are planning to set up our offices in key cities of India.”